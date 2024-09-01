Labor Day Closures, Trash Schedule Info

Are government office and services will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Escambia County Closures

The following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, September. 2:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Waste Services Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administration and Customer Service

Escambia County Exceptions

The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, September 2.

ECAT buses and the UWF trolleys will not run service Monday, September 2. The Pensacola Beach Trolleys will run their last day of regular service. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, September 3.

Town of Century

Town of Century offices will be closed on Monday, September 2

ECUA

​ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, September 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. ECUA offices, including our Customer Service Department, will reopen on Tuesday, September 3, at 8:30 a.m.

Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.

City of Pensacola

The following City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Monday:

City of Pensacola administrative offices

City Hall

City of Pensacola community resource centers

City of Pensacola Exceptions

Osceola Golf Course and Roger Scott Tennis Center will remain open.

Pensacola Sanitation Service Changes:

Some City Sanitation customers will experience a change of schedule the week of Monday, September 2, with Monday and Tuesday services occurring one day later than their normal pickup day. This only applies to City of Pensacola Sanitation customers.