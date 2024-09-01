Labor Day Closures, Trash Schedule Info
September 1, 2024
Are government office and services will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Escambia County Closures
The following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, September. 2:
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
- Waste Services Administration
- Escambia County Area Transit Administration and Customer Service
Escambia County Exceptions
- The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, September 2.
- ECAT buses and the UWF trolleys will not run service Monday, September 2. The Pensacola Beach Trolleys will run their last day of regular service. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, September 3.
Town of Century
Town of Century offices will be closed on Monday, September 2
ECUA
ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, September 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. ECUA offices, including our Customer Service Department, will reopen on Tuesday, September 3, at 8:30 a.m.
Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.
City of Pensacola
The following City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Monday:
- City of Pensacola administrative offices
- City Hall
- City of Pensacola community resource centers
City of Pensacola Exceptions
- Osceola Golf Course and Roger Scott Tennis Center will remain open.
Pensacola Sanitation Service Changes:
Some City Sanitation customers will experience a change of schedule the week of Monday, September 2, with Monday and Tuesday services occurring one day later than their normal pickup day. This only applies to City of Pensacola Sanitation customers.
- Customers who normally receive service on Mondays will receive service on Tuesday, September 3.
- Customers who normally receive service on Tuesdays will receive service on Wednesday, September 4.
- Thursday and Friday customers will see no change.
