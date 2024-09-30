John Edward Culp

John Edward Culp, age 95, passed away September 13, 2024, in Spring Hill, Florida. Born September 13, 1929, he was the son LeRoy Denton and Naomi Adelaide Murphy Culp.

John lived a rich and fulfilling life in Pensacola, Florida, before moving to Cantonment, Florida, where he continued to create lasting memories with family and friends. He was known for his sense of humor and always enjoyed telling stories about his childhood and the time he spent as a Marine. He had a passion for traveling, fishing, and gardening. After retiring from the telephone company, his love for gardening led him to selling delicious, home-grown tomatoes, where he quickly became known to many as the “The Tomato Man”. In 2014 he moved to Brooksville, Florida where he spent the remainder of his days.

John is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marahnell “Nell” Culp, a son, Gregory Henderson, and his sisters Vivan Whisner, LeEsta Shoup and Shirly Gordon. He is survived by his son Dale (Angela) Henderson, daughter Starlyn (Jessie) James, daughter-in-law, Sue Henderson, 5 granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He greatly loved his niece Dee Dee Nealon (Scott), who cared for and looked over him as well as his friendly companion, Donna Higdon, who will forever remember the time she had with him and his favorite dog Shadow.

John will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be announced at a future dat