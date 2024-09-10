Increasing Rain Chances As Francine Approaches Northern Gulf Coast

For the latest specific forecast on Francine, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 71. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 80. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.