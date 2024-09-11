Hurricane Francine Means Rain, Storms Gusty Winds Wednesday Into Thursday

For the latest specific forecast and local impacts for Francine, click here.

There is a flood watch in effect for today.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 75. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.