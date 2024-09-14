High School Football Scoreboard
September 14, 2024
Here are this week’s high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Tate 30, Milton 14 [Story, photos...]
- Northview 40, Central 0 [Story, photos...]
- Jay 41, Baker 0
- Walton 48, West Florida 21
- Escambia 30 Panama City Bay 29 (OT)
- Pine Forest 27, Choctaw 21 (OT)
- Pace 55, Gulf Breeze 0
- Pensacola 20, Destin 7
- Montgomery (AL) Catholic 28, Pensacola Catholic 14
- Washington Fort 22, Walton Beach 0 (Thurs)
- Mosley 30, Navarre 0 (Thurs)
ALABAMA
- T.R. Miller 56, Flomaton 7
- Mobile Christian 13, Escambia Co. 6
- Orange Beach 42, W.S. Neal 32
Pictured: The Tate Aggies went to 4-0 Friday night with a win over Milton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
