High School Football Scoreboard

Here are this week’s high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate 30, Milton 14 [Story, photos...]

Northview 40, Central 0 [Story, photos...]

Jay 41, Baker 0

Walton 48, West Florida 21

Escambia 30 Panama City Bay 29 (OT)

Pine Forest 27, Choctaw 21 (OT)

Pace 55, Gulf Breeze 0

Pensacola 20, Destin 7

Montgomery (AL) Catholic 28, Pensacola Catholic 14

Washington Fort 22, Walton Beach 0 (Thurs)

Mosley 30, Navarre 0 (Thurs)

ALABAMA

T.R. Miller 56, Flomaton 7

Mobile Christian 13, Escambia Co. 6

Orange Beach 42, W.S. Neal 32

Pictured: The Tate Aggies went to 4-0 Friday night with a win over Milton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.