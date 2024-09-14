High School Football Scoreboard

September 14, 2024

Here are this week’s high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Tate 30, Milton 14 [Story, photos...]
  • Northview 40, Central 0 [Story, photos...]
  • Jay 41, Baker 0
  • Walton 48, West Florida 21
  • Escambia 30 Panama City Bay 29 (OT)
  • Pine Forest 27, Choctaw 21 (OT)
  • Pace 55, Gulf Breeze 0
  • Pensacola 20, Destin 7
  • Montgomery (AL) Catholic 28, Pensacola Catholic 14
  • Washington Fort 22, Walton Beach 0 (Thurs)
  • Mosley 30, Navarre 0 (Thurs)

ALABAMA

  • T.R. Miller 56, Flomaton 7
  • Mobile Christian 13, Escambia Co. 6
  • Orange Beach 42, W.S. Neal 32

Pictured: The Tate Aggies went to 4-0 Friday night with a win over Milton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

