Girls High School Golf: Tate Claims Victory; Northview’s Anna Kunkel Shoots 37

September 9, 2024

Tate High School emerged victorious in a girls’ varsity golf match recently at Cypress Lakes Golf Club against Pensacola and Northview high schools.

Tate’s team score of 193 secured the win. PHS was second with 213, while the Northview finished in third place with a total of 220.

Northview’s Anna Kunkel led the Chiefs with a score of 37. Talia and Jordan Smith of Tate both shot 46 to tie for third overall for the Aggies.

Tate Individual Scores By Position

3. Talia Smith: 46
3. Jordan Smith: 46
5. Kinzlee Biggs: 49
6. Alessa Lloyd: 52
7. Paige Raiter: 53
9. Lacy Wilson: 55
10. Kara Wine: 57
15. Destiny Owen: 63

Northview Individual Scores By Position

1. Anna Kunkel: 37
12. Bailey Burkett: 57
13. Presley Amos: 60
14. Payton Daw: 61
15. Kaylee Long: 63
15. Reena Lin: 63

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 