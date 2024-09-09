Girls High School Golf: Tate Claims Victory; Northview’s Anna Kunkel Shoots 37

Tate High School emerged victorious in a girls’ varsity golf match recently at Cypress Lakes Golf Club against Pensacola and Northview high schools.

Tate’s team score of 193 secured the win. PHS was second with 213, while the Northview finished in third place with a total of 220.

Northview’s Anna Kunkel led the Chiefs with a score of 37. Talia and Jordan Smith of Tate both shot 46 to tie for third overall for the Aggies.

Tate Individual Scores By Position

3. Talia Smith: 46

3. Jordan Smith: 46

5. Kinzlee Biggs: 49

6. Alessa Lloyd: 52

7. Paige Raiter: 53

9. Lacy Wilson: 55

10. Kara Wine: 57

15. Destiny Owen: 63

Northview Individual Scores By Position

1. Anna Kunkel: 37

12. Bailey Burkett: 57

13. Presley Amos: 60

14. Payton Daw: 61

15. Kaylee Long: 63

15. Reena Lin: 63