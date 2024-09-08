Fresh Produce on Wheels: Millie Mobile Market Visits Molino

The Millie Mobile Market recently stopped in Molino, and it will be back later this month with a variety of fresh produce.

Feeding the Gulf Coast launched the initiative this year that is designed to help people living in “food deserts”. Millie offers a variety of fresh produce.

During the Molino visit, Millie offered a menu of fresh produce that included cabbage, carrots, corn, garlic, onions, oranges, yellow squash, sweet potatoes and zucchini at below-market prices.

Millie will travel routes throughout Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Florida service area, addressing pockets of low food access (food deserts) where supermarkets are scarce, to provide community members the opportunity to buy affordable fresh produce and other nutritious foods at a significantly discounted rate. As the program progresses, the Mobile Market aims to become a SNAP-authorized retailer, enabling families to use their SNAP benefits for purchasing nutritious food.

“We are thrilled to launch this exciting new program as an extension of the food bank,” Michael Ledger, president and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast, said after the program was launched. “There are many obstacles to healthy food access within rural, hard to serve communities. This vehicle will help broaden the availability of nutritious and affordable food to those we serve, bringing hope and health to our Florida communities.”

Feeding the Gulf Coast collaborates with local farmers to purchase produce specifically for the Millie Mobile Market.

Millie will return to the Molino Branch Library on Highway 95A on Thursday, September 6 from 10 a.m. until noon. It will also be at the Jay Farmers Market on Friday, September 27.

Pictured: The Millie Mobile Market made a recent stop in Molino. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.