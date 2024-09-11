Free Sand For Storm Prep Available In Escambia County

Escambia County has free sand available for residents living in flood prone areas in advance Francine.

The sand is available on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A

Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola (NW cornerschool property on Parazine Street)

Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels to one of the following locations. Sandbags are usually available for purchase at home improvement and hardware stores.

Pictured: Sand at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.