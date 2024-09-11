Free Sand For Storm Prep Available In Escambia County
September 11, 2024
Escambia County has free sand available for residents living in flood prone areas in advance Francine.
The sand is available on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:
- Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
- Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola
- Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
- John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
- Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A
- Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola (NW cornerschool property on Parazine Street)
- Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola
- Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola
Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels to one of the following locations. Sandbags are usually available for purchase at home improvement and hardware stores.
Pictured: Sand at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
