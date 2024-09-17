Four Escambia County Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Four Escambia County students have been named semifinalists in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

They are:

Pensacola Catholic High School: Emma Thompson

Pensacola High School: Annabelle A. Apel, Charles B. Benson, and Isabelle R. Jenkins.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 6,870 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered next spring.

National Merit Scholarship Corporation, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 280 business organizations, higher education institutions, and individual donors that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.