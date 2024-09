Fire Destroys Mobile Home, Vehicle In Beulah

A fire destroyed a mobile home and a vehicle Saturday night near the Beulah Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported in the 6200 block of West Nine Mile Road 6:50 p.m. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo by WEAR TV 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.