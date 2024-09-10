Wednesday After School Events For Escambia (FL) Schools Cancelled

Escambia County Public Schools (Florida) have canceled all practices, games, and extracurricular activities for tomorrow afternoon and evening, Wednesday, September 11, 2024. School will be in session as usual on Wednesday.

George Stone Technical College will hold classes as scheduled on Wednesday evening.

Due to the potential for severe weather tomorrow evening through the early morning hours on Thursday morning associated with Hurricane Francine, and with the safety of ECPS students and staff in mind, Superintendent of Schools Keith Leonard has announced the cancellation of all practices, games, and extracurricular activities on Wednesday.

Normal activities are expected to resume on Thursday.