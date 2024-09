Escambia County Fire Rescue Mourns Passing Of Chief Mark Clark

Escambia County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of Chief Mark Clark.

Clief Clakr f aithfully served the residents of Ferry Pass and Escambia County for 34 years.

Clark passed away Saturday, September 1 surrounded by family, friends, and his fellow firefighter brothers and sisters

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.