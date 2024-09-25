Escambia And Santa Rosa Schools Closed On Thursday

Escambia and Santa Rosa county schools will be closed on Thursday, both districts announced Wednesday afternoon.

Escambia County

Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard has announced that schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024 due to possible inclement weather associated with Hurricane Helene.

The National Weather Service forecasts inclement weather moving through the area on Thursday, with the possibility of high winds which could endanger school bus travel and heavy rains. In an abundance of caution, all schools, district offices, and afterschool activities, including indoor and outdoor athletics, have been canceled for Thursday, September 26, 2024.

“We anticipate normal district operations will resume on Friday, September 27,” stated Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Of course, we’ll continue to work closely with local emergency operations officials to determine what is safest for our families and staff. We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our students and employees”

Santa Rosa County

At 4:00pm we received additional information from the National Weather Service of Mobile including updated wind advisories. Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to close schools for Thursday, September 26. We fully anticipate school operations to resume as usual on Friday, September 27. However, please stay updated to social media outlets and our district website for any updates.