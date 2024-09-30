DeSantis Launches Operation Blue Ridge To Rescue Floridians In North Carolina And Tennessee
September 30, 2024
Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is rapidly deploying recovery assistance to North Carolina and Tennessee to help with Hurricane Helene’s impacts in Operation Blue Ridge.
This multi-state agency response will include the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida State Guard, Florida National Guard, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and a Florida Law Enforcement Coordination Task Force, and a Law Enforcement Strike Team.
Additionally, today Governor Ron DeSantis is launching Operation Blue Ridge to assist Floridians seeking rescue in Western North Carolina, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Tennessee Valley. These individuals can fill out our assistance form at FloridaDisaster.org/OperationBlueRidge.
This mission will begin with the following assets and personnel:
Florida Division of Emergency Management
- One All-Hazards Incident Management Team
- One Communication Unit Strike Team
- One Telecommunications Emergency Response Task Force
- Ten Truck Loads of Water (which equates to 42, 550 gallons of water)
- Over 100 Starlinks
- Two Special Missions Search and Rescue Teams
- 8 search and rescue soldiers
- 1 aerial assessment pilot
- Two National Guard Response Teams
- 8 National Guard soldiers
- Equipment
- 2 CH-47 Chinooks and crew
- One Law Enforcement Coordination Taskforce
- 7 FDLE agents and analysts
- One Law Enforcement Strike Team
- 7 FDLE agents and officers
- 22-man team
- 2 Captains
- 2 Team Leaders
- 12 Officers/Investigators
- 1 LE PIO
- 1Mechanic
- Equipment
- 1 SOG trailer
- 4 High-water vehicles (buggy/high water UTV)
- 3 Airboats
- 3 Shallow Draft vessels
- 18 4×4 trucks
- Aviation
- Fixed wing aircraft
- 1 pilot
- 1 tactical flight officer
The Florida Department of Transportation has made the following resources available to support the immediate inspection and assessment of transportation infrastructure maintained by NCDOT and TDOT:
- Emergency Cut and Toss Strike Teams
- Infrastructure Damage Assessment Teams
- Bridge Inspection Team (including structures impacted by flood waters)
- Temporary Bridge Materials
- Hydraulic Modeling Professional
- Project & Contract Management Teams
- Public Information Officer & Emergency Communications Technology
Comments