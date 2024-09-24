DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency That Includes Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties

September 24, 2024

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 41 Florida counties, including Escambia and Santa Rosa in advance of a storm that is forecast to become Hurricane Helene.

“There is a significant threat of storm surge, coastal flooding and erosion, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and damaging winds to the Florida Gulf Coast,” DeSantis said.

The order allows the state to maximize resources and cooperative efforts to prepare for the storm.

The complete list of counties including in the emergency declaration are: Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

