Cloud Cover, Cooler And Rain For Thursday And Friday

Cloud cover, cooler and rain are the weather words for Thursday and Friday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.