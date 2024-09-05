Cloud Cover, Cooler And Rain For Thursday And Friday
September 5, 2024
Cloud cover, cooler and rain are the weather words for Thursday and Friday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
