Century Prison Inmate Faces Four Attempted Murder Charges For Stabbing Four Fellow Inmates

September 5, 2024

A Century Correctional Institution inmate serving life has been charged with four counts of attempted murder of four fellow inmates.

Multiple inmates were reportedly stabbed during an incident on August 20, 2023. at the prison on Tedder Road.

According to a court documents, Harold Richard Bush, 52, was booked into the Escambia County Jail September 3, 2024, on four counts of attempted first degree murder in connection with the incident.

About 8:45 a.m. on August 20, 2023, the prison called Escambia County for ambulances for the injured inmates. Multiple units that responded from Escambia County EMS and D.W. McMillan EMS.

Two inmates were airlifted by medical helicopters, according to Escambia County.

“FDC staff observed four inmates with injuries at Century Correctional Institution. Two of the inmates were transported to an outside hospital for further evaluation,” the Florida Department of Corrections told NorthEscambia.com shortly after the incident. Further details were not provided.

Judge Jenny Kinsey ordered Bush held in the county jail without bond.

Court records indicate that Bush was previously sentenced to life in prison in May 1998 for two counts of robbery with a firearm in Broward County, Florida, which occurred a year prior.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 