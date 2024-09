Century High School Class of 1974 To Celebrate 50th Reunion

The Century High School Class of 1974 is gearing up for their 50th reunion. The celebration will take place on Saturday, September 21, at 5 p.m. at The Loft at Driskells in Byrneville.

The evening will kick off with a social gathering, followed by a dinner.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Sandra Greenwell at (850) 572-4310.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.