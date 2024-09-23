Amber Alert: Escambia County 7-Month-Old Missing, Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Father

September 23, 2024

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy missing in Escambia County.

Darryl Duane Folmar was last seen Monday in the 1400 block of Clio Drive wearing a red Cocomelon pajama shirt and a diaper. He has has black hair and brown eyes.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Darryl is believed to be with his father, 35-year-old Darryl Folmar, who does not have custody. They were believed to betraveling in a black 2000 BMW sedan with Florida tag number 16EJUN.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9111.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 