Amber Alert: Escambia County 7-Month-Old Missing, Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Father

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy missing in Escambia County.

Darryl Duane Folmar was last seen Monday in the 1400 block of Clio Drive wearing a red Cocomelon pajama shirt and a diaper. He has has black hair and brown eyes.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Darryl is believed to be with his father, 35-year-old Darryl Folmar, who does not have custody. They were believed to betraveling in a black 2000 BMW sedan with Florida tag number 16EJUN.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9111.