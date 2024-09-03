Unfounded Threat Prompts Increased Security at Ernest Ward Middle School Monday

September 9, 2024

What is believed to be an unfounded mention of a threat to Ernest Ward Middle School is under investigation, Escambia County Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard said Monday morning.

Leonard said the alleged threat was discussed on social media and was believed to be “internal” involving students at the Walnut Hill School. He said it the supposed threat was not believed to have any connection to a weekend threat report at Flomaton High School, about 15 miles away.

The superintendent said law enforcement is invigilating, and extra law enforcement is at the school. A callout message was sent to parents Monday morning.

In screenshots of messages (pictured above) sent to NorthEscambia.com from outside the school district,  someone states, “i heard there is gonna be a school shooting”, before someone replies that they heard it was going to be at Ernest Ward.

NorthEscambia.com image. The image has been edited for conciseness and to remove names.

Written by William Reynolds 

 