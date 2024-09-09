Officials Say ‘Potential School Threat’ At Flomaton High Was Not Credible

A potential threat at Flomaton High School over the weekend was unfounded, according to the school district, but extra law enforcement will be at all Escambia County, Alabama, schools today.

“The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Saturday about a possible threat made that involved Flomaton High School,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson told NorthEscambia.com. “An in-depth investigation is still in going and there does not appear to be any legitimate threat at this time. As a precaution, All county schools will have an extra law enforcement presence on Monday morning. East Brewton police, Atmore Police, Flomaton Police, and the Brewton Police Departments are all aware and are providing extra coverage.”

Sunday, Escambia County (AL) School Superintendent Michelle Collier issued a statement about “a serious matter that occured over the weekend at Flomaton High School…we received notice of a potential school threat.”

School district officials and the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office investigated, and “no credible threat was found”, she said.

“However, we take these matters very seriously and only want to protect our school communities. As part of our response to this situation, we will be utilizing our metal detectors more thoroughly and frequently. Local law enforcement will be visible and monitoring our schools. These enhanced safety measures are in place to protect everyone on campus and provide peace of mind to our students, staff, and community,” the superintendent’s statement continued.

Pictured: An empty hallway during classes Friday at Flomaton High School. NorthEscambia.com photo.