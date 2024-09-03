Highway 21 Resurfacing In Atmore To Have Impacts South To Florida Line

September 9, 2024

A resurfacing project is underway in Atmore that will have impacts to the Florida line.

An Alabama Department of Transportation project will resurface Highway 21 (known as Main Street) in Atmore from the state line north to Sunset Drive, just north of Escambia County Middle School. The first phase of the project was from the railroad tracks in downtown Atmore north, and the second phase is ongoing from the railroad tracks south to Florida Highway 97 at the state line. Drivers can expect single lane closures, mostly nights and overnights.

Pictured: Resurfacing on Highway 21 near downtown Atmore recently. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

