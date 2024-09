Beulah Academy Of Science FFA Names New Officer Team

The Beulah Academy of Science FFA has named their 2024-2025 officer team recently.

They are:

President: Addyson Creighton

Vice President: Kal Paaaina

Secretary: Trinity Mangan

Treasurer: Becca Decoux

Reporter: Luci Graham

Sentinel: Justin Washburn

Jr Advisor: Aubree Jones

Chaplain: Kamron Alim

Public Relations: Liv Bramlett

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.