Woman Wanted In Alabama Apprehended After Four-Hour Manhunt Near Bratt

A four-hour manhunt Tuesday morning near Bratt ended with the arrest of a woman on a local drug charges. She was also wanted on a felony Alabama warrant.

Leslie Anita Marie Whiting was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription.

Whiting was arrested after being spotted on a security camera on private property off West Highway 4 between Bratt and Byrneville at 4:58 a.m.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 5 a.m. and took Whiting into custody by about 9:30 a.m. on the narcotics charge.

She was booked into the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola with a $2,500. She is awaiting extradition to Escambia County, Alabama, on an outstanding felony warrant.