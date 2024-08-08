Woman Charged After Allegedly Shooting At Ex-Girlfriend In Cantonment

A woman was arrested Thursday morning after she allegedly opened fire from a vehicle near several people in a Cantonment neighborhood.

Hailey Marie Star Smith, 23, was charged with four counts felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and intimidation. She was booked into the Escambia.com County Jail without bond.

About 3:20 a.m., Smith pulled up to a residence in he 1000 block of Woodlake Driver near Goldenrod Road and fired a gun at her ex-girlfriend while several other people were nearby, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The ex-girlfriend then fired back, according to deputies.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and there were no injuries.