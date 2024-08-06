William Anthony “Tony” Day

Mr. William Anthony “Tony” Day age 70 of Old Flomaton Road in Flomaton, passed away Saturday August 3, 2024 in a Pensacola Florida hospice facility. Mr. Day was a native and life long resident of Century and was a farmer. He was a avid fisherman, hunter, loved outdoors, riding the river and loved to farm produce. Mr. Day loved Florida State Football and spending time with family and friends. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors; Daughters, Valerie (Kelly) Massey of Pensacola, Fl, Julie (Bryan) Duvall of Cantonment, Sister, Lisa (Al) Ahn of Cantonment, Grandchildren, Rachel (Kyle) Rogers, Jace Dunsford, Jack Jordan, Great Grandchild, Paisley Rogers, Nephew, Jake Livingston, Niece, Samantha Smith.

Preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Joanne Day.

Visitation will be held Thursday August 8, 2024 from 10 until 11AM service time at Flomaton Funeral Home Inc;

Funeral services for Mr. William Anthony “Tony” Day will be held Thursday August 8, 2024 at 11AM from the Chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home. Interment will follow in McCurdy Cemetery adjacent to the Happy Valley Holiness Church with FLOMATON FUNERAL HOME INC OF FLOMATON DIRECTING.

Pallbearers; Phillip Odom, Bart Taylor, Timbo Campbell, Joe Campbell, Bill Haan, Lenny Daly.