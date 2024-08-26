Warm, Typical Chance of Afternoon Rain Each Day This Week
August 26, 2024
The upcoming week in North Escambia is expected to be warm , with highs in the low 90s and lows in the 70s. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, especially in the afternoons and evenings.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Comments