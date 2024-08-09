Sunshine, Middle 90s For Your Friday

There is heat advisory in effect again for Friday.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 109. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.