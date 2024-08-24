Sunny Skies, Near 90 For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.