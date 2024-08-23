Sunny Friday, Small Chance Of Afternoon Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.