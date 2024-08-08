Sunny At Hot, Upper 90s Today; Heat Advisory Issued

August 8, 2024

There is heat advisory in effect again for Thursday.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 106. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

