Slight Chance Of Scattered Showers Today

August 25, 2024

This week’s forecast calls for  mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the week. Temperatures will remain in the high 80s and low 90s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

