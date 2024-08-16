Second Teen Indicted For Fatal Drive-By Shooting Of 70-Year-Old Woman

A second teen has been indicted for first degree premeditated murder for a July drive-by shooting that took the life of a Pensacola woman.

A grand jury issued the indictment against Terrance Gross, Jr., for the drive-by shooting that occurred at 4260 Erress Blvd on June 24, 2024, which killed 70-year-old Myra Hayes.

Gross is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, shooting at or into a building, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer at high speed and possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent under 24 years of age.

Last month, 19-year-old Jaquaris Ethridge, was indicted on the same charges.

A high speed chase occurred after Hayes was shot.

The chase ended with a PIT maneuver on the Highway 90 bridge over Escambia Bay. Three suspects — Ethridge, Terrance Gross Jr. and Trevion Moton — jumped off the bridge. Morton died from the jump, and Ethridge was captured shortly thereafter. Gross Jr. fled and was captured in Webb County, Texas and extradited back to Escambia County.