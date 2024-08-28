Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Expected, Otherwise Hot

A mix of sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms are in store the few days. Temperatures will remain hot with highs reaching into the 90s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.