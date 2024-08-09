Ronald Wayne Sims ‘Ronnie’

Ronald Wayne Sims “Ronnie “passed away at home on Wednesday August 7, 2024 after an extended illness. He was born in Century Florida on March 8th 1948 to Alton Thomas Sims “Buck” and Annie Lou McClammy Sims “Boo-Boo” who have preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death is his beloved wife of 43 years, Ann. Also, brother Billy Sims.

Ronnie is survived by one son Randy Wayne Sims (Chasity Reid), one brother Gene Sims (Carol), three step-daughters and son in laws; Donna and Micheal Ishee, Paula and Greg Fabbro, Ronda and Hutch Hutchison. Seven grandchildren; Colton Sims (Sarah), Dylan Sims, Hayden Sims, Emily Ishee, Caleb Ishee, Madeleine Hutchison, and Hannah Fabbro Smith (Ben); five great grandchildren; Audrey Ann Sims, Lincoln Wayne Sims, and William, Gregory and Hattie Smith. Bonus grandchildren Tori Reid Brown (Joe), Blake Reid (Morgan). Bonus great grandchildren; Asher and Willow Brown, Eden Reid, Kensley and Elyzah Whitley as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who he loved as family.

Ronnie was a well-loved and lifelong member of the broader Century community having been raised on Cox Road in McDavid Florida and attending school in McDavid and Century. Ronnie truly never met a stranger, always greeting you with a warm smile, as if he had known you for years. Chances are that he had, having made so many friends through the years in the local oil field community and beyond.

He married Ann in 1971 and began his official career working with Brown & Root as a masterful heavy equipment operator and supervisor for many years before owning his own businesses and working with Charco until he and his son Randy started and ran S&S Construction for many years. At the time of his passing, he was employed with Campbells Sand and Gravel.

Ronnie was best known for kindness, generosity and a very strong work ethic. No doubt we often will find ourselves repeating some of his famous one liner. One of the families’ favorites is “Somebody’s got to work!”

Funeral service will be held Monday, August 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2024 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie’s grandsons and sons-in-laws.