Photos: Tate Aggies Crimson And Gray

The Tate Aggies held their annual Crimson and Gray Game and Fish Fry Friday night in Pete Gindl Stadium.

It’s good food, good friends and good football with inter-squad scrimmages

The football portion of the evening ended quickly due to a thunderstorm with nearby lightning.

Next Friday night, Tate will host a Jamboree game against Pine Forest at 7 p.m.

