Photo Gallery: Northview’s Meet The Chiefs (And The Blackcats, And Eagles)

Northview High School held “Meet the Chiefs” before a large crowd on a steamy Friday evening.

Fans were introduced to the Northview Chiefs football team, cheerleaders and Tribal Beat band. The football teams and cheerleaders from the Northwest Escambia Chiefs and Century Blackcats were also introduced, as were the cheerleaders and football players for the Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles.

The event came to a quick end thanks for a heavy downpour.

Next Friday night, the Northview Chiefs and Ernest Ward will travel to Backer for a Jamboree that begins at 5:30 p.m. Ernest Ward is scheduled to play Baker Middle School at 6 p.m. Northview JV will face Baker JV at 6:30 p.m. The Northview varsity will play Pleasant Home varsity at 7:30 p.m., and Northview varsity to play the Baker varsity at 8 p.m.

