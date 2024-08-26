One Area Winn Dixie To Be Converted To Aldi Soon

Get your quarters ready.

The process to convert some of the Winn Dixie grocery stores in Florida is beginning. Aldi tells NorthEscambia.com that one Aldi in the North Escambia area will close next month to begin the conversion into an Aldi.

In March, the Germany-based Aldi completed the purchase of all Winn Dixie stores.

The Winn-Dixie store located at 312 East Nine Mile Road will close for renovations in late September. The store will reopen as an Aldi in the next several months.

“While this store is temporarily closed, we continue to proudly serve the residents of Pensacola at our other area stores. We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them soon as a new Aldi,” an Aldi spokesperson told us.

“Customers can expect a quick, easy shopping experience with great products at the lowest possible prices. Our smaller stores are stocked with only the items customers need so they can get in and out,” the company said.

Employees at the Nine Mile Road location will have priority when applying for positions at the new Aldi. The company emphasizes its commitment to minimizing the impact on staff, offering support and opportunities for redeployment within Aldi or transfers to nearby Winn Dixie stores.

Not all Winn-Dixie stores will become Aldis, and the only confirmed Escambia County conversion so far is the Nine Mile Road store.

In case you are wondering why you need a quarter — you insert a quarter to get a shopping cart at Aldi. But don’t worry, it’s like a deposit. You get the quarter back when you return the shopping cart.

The first Aldi store opened in Germany in 1913 and now operates thousands of stores in more than 10 countries. Aldi has opened over 2,300 stores in the U.S. and continues its path as one of America’s fastest growing grocery retailers.

Pictured: The Aldi store on Mobile Highway in Pensacola. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.