New LED Northview High Sign Replaces Original Model Toppled By High Winds

August 20, 2024

Just over three months after the original was destroyed by high winds, Northview High School has a news sign.

Winds hit 89 mph during the early morning hours of May 10 at the weather station on the Northview campus. The wind toppled the sign that had stood since the school opened 20 years ago, downed trees and caused other mostly minor damage around the campus.

Monday, a news digital sign was installed by Plastic Arts Signs.

Picture above: Northview High’s new digital sign was installed Monday. Pictured below: The original sign was toppled during high winds on May 10 that also caused other damage around the campus. Courtesy photos (NHS) above, NorthEscambia.com photos below, click to enlarge.

