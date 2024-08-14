Mostly Sunny And Very Hot Today, Slight Chance Of Rain

August 14, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

There is a heat advisory for Wednesday, with a heat index approaching 110 degrees possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

