Martha Diane Gay

Martha Diane Gay passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 16, 2024, in Orange Park, FL, at the age of 74.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 56 years, Jerry Gay; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael Gay (Mary); her daughter, Kelly Gay; her beloved grandchildren, Ella, Gavin, Mallory, and Avery; her sisters, Charlotte Dennis, Darlene Havard (Tommy), Sheila Carnley, Deborah Davis (Jay), and Sharon Hock (Ray); her sisters-in-law who were like sisters, Shirley Hales and Darlene Moye; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Leanell Carnley; her mother, Jeanette Carnley; her sisters, Brenda Blackmon and Sue Carnley; and her brother, Gary Carnley.

Diane was blessed with 7 sisters and 1 brother. She was taught her hard work ethic at an early age while working in the family-owned restaurant, Carnley’s BBQ. She met the love of her life, Jerry at the age of 16 at Molino Summer Recreation. After graduating from Tate High School, she married her best friend on October 8, 1968, in Molino, FL. They moved to Lubbock, TX while Jerry was stationed serving in the US Air Force. They eventually returned to Molino, where they lived and raised their 2 children. She was the most devoted Mom anyone could ask for. She never missed a game or an event and she showed her kids the meaning of a mother’s love. Diane and Jerry re-opened Carnley’s BBQ in 1990 alongside her parents. She was a successful restaurant owner for many years. Many family members and friends worked for her over the years. She always had a position for anyone that wanted it. In 1995 Jerry and Diane relocated to Orange Park, FL. She worked as the cafeteria manager for Grove Park Elementary for 15 years where she was loved by all the kids and staff. From 2004-2014 her pride and her joys were born and they became the loves of her life. Ella, Gavin, Mallory, and Avery were her biggest blessings. She was the best Nana to them and never missed an opportunity to show them how much she loved them and how proud she was of them. Just like her children, they were blessed with the best.

Michael, Mary and Kelly, and their children would like to once again thank their dad and Papa for taking such great care of Nana over the last 10 years. He never left her side and was always there to take care of her and to advocate for her until her last breath. He has shown us all the definitions of true love.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Hwy 29 Cantonment, FL 32533. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. before services. Burial will follow in Highland Baptist Cemetery, Molino, FL.

A special thank you to her nephew, Bobby Wyatt for lovingly presiding over the funeral.

Pallbearers will be her nephews; Rodney Havard, Chris Vickery, Brad Gohagin, Cody McDowell, Chad Cregar, and Nicholas Moye.