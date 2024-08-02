Lois Montel

Mrs. Lois Montel, age 81, passed away, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Atmore, AL. She resided in Montgomery, AL; for many years before moving to Atmore, AL; the past 15 years. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church and enjoyed attending church services so much.

Mrs. Montel enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching them in sporting events. She was self-appointed “Mayor” of The Meadows and enjoyed interacting with the people there. She loved listening to gospel music and sitting with the elderly. She was a big “Alabama Football Fan and “Atlanta Braves Fan”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lavon (Bertha Jackson) Brooks, husband, Daniel Montel, and one sister, Sue Wooten.

She is survived by her one son, Rusty (Jean) Montel, of Huxford, AL; one daughter, Teresa Eveline Montel (Jimmy) Stanton, of Century, FL; three brothers, Robert (Patricia) Brooks, of Montgomery, AL; Micky (Carol) Brooks, of Montgomery, AL; Johnny Brooks, of Sulphur, LA; two sisters, Donna (Carl) Smith, of Brownwood, TX; Jane (Dr. Jeff) Snyder, of Tallahassee, FL; five grandchildren, Aaron Rodgers; Jessika Bennett; Craig Montel; Josh Montel; Tyler Lessard; eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 4:30 PM at Unity Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Catawba Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 4, 2024 from 3:30 PM until service time at 4:30 PM at Unity Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be John Johnson, Wayne Baker, David Zigler, Brandon Strawbridge, Tim Wilkinson, and Noel Moore.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.