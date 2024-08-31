Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Scattered Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.