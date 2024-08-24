King Scores Three TDs As The Northview Chiefs Dominate Destin, 26-7 (With Gallery)

Dane King led the Northview Chiefs to a decisive 26-7 opening night victory over the Destin Sharks on Friday night at Tommy Weaver Stadium.

The junior had three touchdowns for the Chiefs — short runs from 3 and 1 yard in the first quarter and another 1-yarder in the third. Moses Delarosa added a 1-yard touchdown run to seal the win on what a was really comfortable football Friday night by August standards.

Despite the win, Northview head coach Wes Summerford saw areas for improvement.

“There are some things that we need to clean up,” he said. “Every time we had a chance to hit a stride, whether it’s a penalty, or we turned it over or something like that. The defense had a couple of missed assignments. Stuff we can clean up. I think the kids know that and that’s good. I’m glad that we’ve got that confidence.”

The Chiefs capitalized on several turnovers by the Sharks. Sam Reid intercepted a pass late in the first quarter, while Colby Pugh and Nate Duffy added interceptions in the second and third quarters, respectively. Northview also recovered a fumble in the third quarter.

With the win, the Chiefs stand at 1-0 on the young season. They will travel to Opp, Alabama, next week to face the Bobcats, who also opened their season with a victory, 31-29 over Bonifay.

Summerford acknowledged the challenge ahead.

“It’s a new team on our schedule,” the Northview coach said. “It will be a tough task for us; it’s a good program.”

