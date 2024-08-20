Jeff Bergosh Concedes District 1 Commission Seat To Steve Stroberger

Jeff Bergosh has conceded the District 1 Escambia County Commission Seat To challenger Steve Stroberger.

Bergosh issued the following statement Tuesday night:

“This wasn’t the result I expected, nor is it the one I anticipated, but the District 1 voters have spoken and they have elected new leadership to take this district in a new direction. I will work with the new commissioner elect over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition in November. I’ll be taking tonight with my family and will have no more comment on this election this evening. I’ve already called and have spoken personally to Mr. Stroberger to congratulate him on his victory.”

With 12 of 13 precinct reporting, Stroberger. had 54.24% of the vote, while Bergosh received 36.77%.