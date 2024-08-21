Jay High Teacher Beats Incumbent Santa Rosa County Commissioner Calkins

A Jay High School teacher has defeated the incumbent for a seat on the Santa Rosa County Commission.

Rhett Rowell received 11,979 (43.53%) votes. Jerry Couey finished second with 7,872 (28.61%), while incumbent James Calkins had 7,668 (27.86%).

Rowell is a native of Santa Rosa County and is a social studies teacher at Jay High, his alma mater.

Rowell will not face a Republican in November, but he will appear on the ballot due to two qualified write-in candidates.