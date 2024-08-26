International Paper’s Whitney Fike Named Florida PR’s Communicator Of The Year

Whitney Fike was recently honored at the Florida Public Relations Association’s Golden Image Awards and Pinnacle Awards Gala, a three-day communications and marketing conference.

Whitney Fike, Regional Communications Manager at International Paper, received an inaugural Gold Pinnacle Award for Communicator of the Year. This was awarded to a public relations or communications practitioner who does exceptional work as a solo practitioner or as part of an agency, business, nonprofit or other organization that has some element of its business in the state of Florida.

This year’s award winners demonstrated the best in public relations, marketing, advertising, digital, social, design, events, promotions, educational materials and beyond. Nonprofit and for-profit organizations throughout the United States were invited to submit their projects for consideration during the 2024 awards program.

Other local area winners were:

Brittany Sherwood, president of FPRA Pensacola Chapter received a President’s Award for Professional Development.

Visit Pensacola; Nicole Stacey, vice president | Destination Development and Lindsey Steck Jackson, Marketing and Communications Manager received an Award of Distinction for Visit Pensacola Influencer Marketing Campaign.

University of West Florida Office of Institutional Communications received an Award of Distinction for the 100K Alumni campaign.

