Increased Chance Of Afternoon Rain Today

August 22, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

