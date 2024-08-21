Hot Less-Humid Wednesday, Low Wednesday Night In The 60s

August 21, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

