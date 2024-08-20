Hot Election Day Tuesday, But Slightly Lower Humidity And No Rain

August 20, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

