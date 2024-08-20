Hot Election Day Tuesday, But Slightly Lower Humidity And No Rain
August 20, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.
